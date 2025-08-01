Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Fri Aug 1, 2025 06:32 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 06:41 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Netrokona's Awami League leader held while crossing border in Chapainawabganj

Fri Aug 1, 2025 06:32 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 06:41 PM
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Fri Aug 1, 2025 06:32 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 06:41 PM
Ajit Baran Sarker. Photo: Collected
The arrestee is president of Netrokona's Khaliajuri upazila unit AL

 

Law enforcers arrested a local leader of Awami League from the border area of Chapainawabganj yesterday.

Ajit Baran Sarker is the president of Awami League's Khaliajuri upazila unit and a former chairman of Nagar Union Parishad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was arrested around 8:00pm yesterday, said Saheb Ali Pathan, additional superintendent of police (administration) in Netrokona.

He said, "Ajit Baran was apprehended while attempting to go to India through Chapainawabganj border. Once he is handed over to us in Netrokona, legal action will be taken accordingly."

The case was filed by Md Majlum Mia, a member of ward 4 of Khaliyajuri Sadar Union Parishad. According to the case, Ajit Baran and his associates allegedly used explosives to create unrest and carry out violent activities in the area.

The case was filed under Section 15(3) of the Special Powers Act of 1974, in connection with an incident involving the vandalism of a BNP office and the use of explosives. The case mentioned names of 185 people, including Ajit, and another 200 to 250 unidentified persons accused.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সচেষ্ট থেকেছি আমরা যেন কোনো ভূ-রাজনৈতিক ফাঁদে পড়ে না যাই: নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে শুল্ক আলোচনা প্রসঙ্গে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের জাতীয় নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা ড. খলিলুর রহমান বলেছেন, ‘আমাদের তরফ থেকে চেয়েছি, আমরা যেন কোনো ভূ-রাজনৈতিক ফাঁদে পড়ে না যাই। সেই কারণে আমরা সব সময়...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পাল্টা শুল্ক কমে ২০ শতাংশ: বাংলাদেশের সন্তুষ্টির জায়গা কতটুকু?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে