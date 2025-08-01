Netrokona's Awami League leader held while crossing border in Chapainawabganj

The arrestee is president of Netrokona's Khaliajuri upazila unit AL

Law enforcers arrested a local leader of Awami League from the border area of Chapainawabganj yesterday.

Ajit Baran Sarker is the president of Awami League's Khaliajuri upazila unit and a former chairman of Nagar Union Parishad.

He was arrested around 8:00pm yesterday, said Saheb Ali Pathan, additional superintendent of police (administration) in Netrokona.

He said, "Ajit Baran was apprehended while attempting to go to India through Chapainawabganj border. Once he is handed over to us in Netrokona, legal action will be taken accordingly."

The case was filed by Md Majlum Mia, a member of ward 4 of Khaliyajuri Sadar Union Parishad. According to the case, Ajit Baran and his associates allegedly used explosives to create unrest and carry out violent activities in the area.

The case was filed under Section 15(3) of the Special Powers Act of 1974, in connection with an incident involving the vandalism of a BNP office and the use of explosives. The case mentioned names of 185 people, including Ajit, and another 200 to 250 unidentified persons accused.