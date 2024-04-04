Negotiation with pirates 'nears final stage'

Says official of Mercantile Marine Department; ship-owning firm refutes claim, say talks ongoing

Negotiation with the pirates who hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah is nearly reached its final stage regarding the release of the 23 crew, according to an official of Mercantile Marine Department (MMD).

The next part would be to find a convenient way to send the ransom amount and get confirmation about the release of the hostage crew, MMD Principal Officer (PO) Captain Sabbir Mahmood told The Daily Star today.

The ship's owning firm KSRM is engaged in chalking out the plans, he added.

However, the release of the crewmen may not come before the Eid-ul-Fitr as there are still some procedures left which would take time, Mahmood said.

SR Shipping, the ship's owning-company, however, said the talks are ongoing.

Mizanul Islam, media advisor to KSRM Group, the parent organisation of SR Shipping, said, "There has been progress in talks with the pirates. But nothing definitive can be said yet."

"The officials are continuously trying for the release of the hostage crew within a short period," said the official.

Asked about the MMD official's claim, SR Shipping CEO Meherul Karim said they are not aware of such developments.

On March 12, the pirates attacked MV Abdullah around 1:30pm (Bangladesh time) when the vessel was around 600 nautical miles off the Somali coast, sailing from Maputo in Mozambique to Al Hamriyah in the UAE.