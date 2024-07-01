NBR official transferred amid graft scandal

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has transferred tax official Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal to Bogura amid allegations of ill-gotten wealth against him.

His transfer to inspection range-1, Bogura is effective immediately, the NBR said in a notice yesterday.

Meanwhile, Faisal's previous position as NBR's first secretary (tax legal and enforcement) will filled by Additional Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman, the notice added.

The move comes after a Dhaka court ordered the authorities to confiscate the moveable and immovable properties of Faisal. The court also ordered the confiscation of all properties of his wife Afsana Jasmin and some owned by his relatives in connection with graft allegations brought against them.

The court order came after the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted documents to the court on Thursday after its preliminary investigation.

The judge subsequently ordered ACC to freeze 87 bank accounts belonging to Faisal, his wife, and relatives.