Nazmul Hasan Papon’s personal assistant, local leader arrested in Dhaka

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) yesterday arrested two individuals, including Sakhawat Hossain Molla, 52, personal assistant to former Youth and Sports Minister and ex-BCB Chairman Nazmul Hasan Papon, in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area.

The other detained individual is Abdul Hekim Raihan, also 52, president of the Bhairab Upazila Swechchhasebak League.

According to RAB sources, the arrests are linked to a July 19 attack on an anti-discrimination student march in the Lakshmipur area of Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj, which left several people injured.

Three separate cases were subsequently filed by Mamun Mia, Rubel Mia, and Alam Sarkar on August 27 and September 7 at Bhairab Police Station, naming the two as suspects.

Following the arrests, the two individuals were handed over to Bhairab Police Station for further processing.

RAB Media Officer Abdul Hai Chowdhury said that efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects in connection with the case.