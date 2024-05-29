Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 09:11 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 09:14 PM

Crime & Justice

Narcotics case: UP member lands in Sherpur jail

A Sherpur court today sent a union parishad member to jail in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act for processing yaba pills.

The accused is Khariakazir Char Union Parishad member Alam Mia, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting police.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives arrested Alam from Sherpur town's Uttar Gouripur Khowarpar area yesterday afternoon with 50 pieces of yaba pills, said Md Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of the Detective Branch (DB) of police in Sherpur.

After a case was filed in this connection, he was sent to jail by the court this afternoon, added the OC.

