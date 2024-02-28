Narcotics case: HC orders model Mou to surrender before lower court

The High Court today directed model Mariam Akhter Mou to surrender to the lower court concerned in 30 days in connection with a case filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act.

The HC, however, asked the lower court to consider the bail petition of Mou if she moves it after surrendering before that court.

The bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order following an appeal filed by the state challenging the trial court verdict that acquitted Mou from the charges of the case.

Mariam Akhter Mou will have to surrender before the lower court in 30 days after receiving the HC order in connection with the case against her, Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi told The Daily Star.

He said the HC has agreed to hearing on the appeal filed by the state challenging the lower court judgement that acquitted Mou from the charges of the case.

He said the Fifth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka on July 26, 2022 has acquitted Mou in the case though there are specific allegations against her.

Law enforcers had arrested Mou on August 1, 2021, after they seized 750 yaba pills and 12 bottles of foreign liquor from her Mohammadpur residence.