Narayanganj JCD leader hacked to death over 'quota protests'

A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila has been hacked to death by some local criminals allegedly following an argument over the ongoing "March for Justice" programme.

Taohedul Islam Zishan, 21, a second-year student of political science department of Dania College in Dhaka, was killed on Tuesday, reports our correspondent. He was the former assistant organising secretary of JCD's Bhulta union unit in Rupganj.

A murder case was filed with Rupganj Police Station last night, said Jubair Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Rupganj Police Station.

The police official quoting the victim's father claimed that Taohedul was killed due over a land dispute.

Asked, the police official said the victim's family members and friends did not mention about any dispute over the ongoing protest programme.

"Our investigation is ongoing. If we found something like this, we will take action," he added.

However, Taohedul's uncle Jahangir Molla, joint secretary of BNP's Rupganj upazila unit, told this newspaper that the killing was over the ongoing quota protests.

He said Taohedul was active from the beginning of the quota reform protests, especially in social media.

Jahangir said, "On Tuesday, when he was talking with his friends about the "March for Justice" programme beside a road, local Jubo League man Nayeem, who was present there, got engaged in an argument with Taohedul over the matter."

Quoting locals and victim's friends, the victim's uncle also said, "After a few minutes Nayeem left the place but later he returned with some other men who were carrying sharp weapons. They hacked my nephew. His friends tried to save him but could not."

A witness who is a friend of Taohedul said, "An altercation took place between Nayeem and Taohedul when we were together on Tuesday evening. Nayeem got angry and stabbed Taohedul with a knife during the scuffle."

Taohedul was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was pronounced dead. After an autopsy, the body was handed over to the family yesterday afternoon.

Jubo Leauge's Bhulta unit president Md Rashed said, "I heard a news about the murder. However, ruling party members are not involved in it."

He also claimed he did not even know whether Nayeem is a Jubo League supporter or activist. "I heard that the murder took place over a feud between friends," he said.

The Daily Star correspondent could not get any comment from Nayeem or his family members.