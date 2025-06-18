Nagad official robbed of Tk 55 lakh

Four armed men yesterday snatched Tk 55 lakh from two officials of Nagad in Monirampur upazila of Jashore, in the second such incident in three days.

Around 10:45am in the Kuyada Jamtola area, a car carrying the cash was en route to the Nagad office in Monirampur when a motorcycle carrying four men intercepted it, forcing it off the road.

The assailants then smashed the car's window, brandished sharp weapons and physically assaulted the two occupants before fleeing with a bag containing the money.

Rabiul Islam, manager of Nagad's Jashore branch, and Kazi Mominur Islam, an accounts officer, were transporting the funds when the robbery occurred.

The victims promptly dialled the national emergency helpline 999, and a team from Monirampur Police Station rushed to the scene.

The police operation has been intensified, said Imdadul Haque, additional superintendent of police (Monirampur Circle) of Jashore, confirming the incident.

While police said they responded swiftly, Bablur Rahman Khan, the officer-in-charge of Monirampur Police Station said the statements given by the Nagad officials appeared inconsistent.

"We cannot comment further until the investigation is complete," he added.

The robbery bears a striking resemblance to the June 15 incident in Dhaka's Uttara, where criminals with apparent insider knowledge tracked and intercepted Nagad employees carrying Tk 1.18 crore.

In both cases, investigators have pointed to the possibility of insider involvement.

Investigators in that case said the robbers seemed to have detailed information about the money's movement and even wore Rab uniforms to stage the ambush.

Police are yet to make arrests in that case.