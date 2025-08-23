Mytv Chairman Nasir sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court today sent Mytv Chairman Nasir Uddin Sathi to jail after rejecting bail petition in a case filed over the killing of Asadul Haque Babu in Dhaka's Jatrabari, linked to the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rakibul Hasan passed the order after Investigation Officer Khan Md Erfan, an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police, produced him before the court on expiry of his five-day remand in the case, said a court staffer.

In the forwarding report, the IO said he gathered important information from the accused, which was being verified. So, the IO appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

The defence lawyer, however, submitted a bail petition, arguing that their client had no involvement in the incident and should be granted bail.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate rejected the defence plea and ordered the accused to be sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On August 18, another Dhaka court placed Mytv chairman on a five-day remand after he was produced before it with a seven-day remand prayer in the case.

According to the police forwarding report, the investigator said, "During the investigation, it was revealed that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with her Awami League government, supported and influenced the actions of accused Nasir Uddin, who served as the chairman and managing director of Mytv. Under their direction, he actively and indirectly participated in delivering provocative statements and conducting propaganda activities against the student and public movement."

The report added, "The investigation also found that, inspired by these provocative actions, local Awami League-backed goons, political leaders, activists, and members of the law-enforcing agencies carried out indiscriminate firing, resulting in the death of Asadul."

A Detective Branch team arrested Nasir, 58, in Dhaka's Gulshan on August 17.

On August 27 last year, Asadul's father, Joynal Abedin, filed a murder case accusing Hasina and 24 others.

Jatrabari police later registered it as a First Information Report (FIR) on August 30, following the court's instructions.