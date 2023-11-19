Mysterious death of girl who sued AL leader for rape

The 17-year-old girl, who had accused Golam Kibria Boro Moni, vice-president of Tangail city AL, of raping her, was found dead in her house yesterday afternoon.

According to the statement of the case, in which Boro Moni was accused, the girl, who was an orphan, had gotten pregnant from the rape incident. After giving birth, she was living on the second floor of her three-storeyed ancestral home in her village with an infant son and a domestic help.

Golam Kibria Boro Moni is elder brother of Tanvir Hasan Soto Moni, AL lawmaker of Tangail-2 (Gopalpur-Bhuanpur).

Around a month ago, a six-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, had granted bail to Boro Moni after a DNA test showed he was not the father of the baby.

Yesterday, neighbours went to the victim's house after hearing her baby cry. They found her body hanging from the ceiling fan in her room.

Upon information, a police team, led by Tangail Sadar's Officer-in-Charge Abdus Salam Miah, rushed to the spot.

On August 28, the girl had held a press conference in Dhaka Reporters' Unity, where she said she feared the DNA test would be doctored, adding, "Since I filed the rape case, I have been threatened in various ways. A court-ordered DNA test is being conducted to confirm the child's identity. Boro Moni can change the test report using his influence."

The teenager had filed the rape case with Tangail Sadar Police Station on April 6, and Boro Moni's wife Nigar Aftab was also accused of torture.

The victim alleged that she was raped at least twice, once on December 17, 2022, and then again on March 29, 2023.

She alleged that Golam Kibria took her to a building close to his house in the town's Adalatpara area on December 17 and raped her. He also kept photographic evidence and used those to blackmail her.

When the girl alleged she had gotten pregnant after the rape, she was once again raped on March 29. Following this, she filed the case.

Boro Moni's bail was granted on October 9.