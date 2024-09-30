Mymensingh BCL leader sent to jail

A Mymensingh court sent a local Chhatra League leader to jail after police produced him before a court with a 10-day remand for shooting at protesters during the student-led mass uprising on August 4.

Rab arrested Nowshel Ahmed Oni,convenor of Mymensingh city BCL , from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area last night, said Rab-14 Commanding Officer Md Shamsuzzaman, reports our district correspondent.

Video footage reportedly shows Oni firing at protesters, according to Rab officials.

Oni was handed over to Kotwali Police Station earlier today and later produced in court with a 10-day remand plea.

However, no hearing was held, and the accused was sent to jail, said Md Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Mymensingh Detective Branch (DB) of police.

According to police, Oni is an accused in the killing of Md Redwan Hossain Sagor, a third-year honours student, who was killed during protests at Alamgir Monsur Memorial (Minto) College on the evening of July 19.

A case was filed after the incident, naming Oni as an accused.