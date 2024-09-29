Mymensingh BCL leader held in Dhaka for firing at protesters
Rab has arrested Nowshel Ahmed, convener of Mymensing city unit Chhatra League, on charges of opening fire on protesters during the student-led mass uprising on August 4.
A team of Rab arrested him from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area tonight, said an official of Rab's legal and media wing.
He was seen opening fire on protesters in a video footage, the Rab official said, adding that the accused will be handed over to a local police station.
