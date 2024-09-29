Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 10:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 10:55 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Mymensingh BCL leader held in Dhaka for firing at protesters

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 10:54 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 10:55 PM
Nowshel Ahmed

Rab has arrested Nowshel Ahmed, convener of Mymensing city unit Chhatra League, on charges of opening fire on protesters during the student-led mass uprising on August 4.

A team of Rab arrested him from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area tonight, said an official of Rab's legal and media wing.

He was seen opening fire on protesters in a video footage, the Rab official said, adding that the accused will be handed over to a local police station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

১৫ জুলাই-৫ আগস্ট ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাসে সহিংসতায় জড়িতদের চিহ্নিতে সত্যানুসন্ধান কমিটি

কমিটিকে আগামী ৩০ কর্মদিবসের মধ্যে প্রতিবেদন জমা দিতে বলা হয়েছে।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পাচার হওয়া অর্থ ফেরাতে টাস্কফোর্স পুনর্গঠন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে