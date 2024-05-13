MV Abdullah returns home

The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates on April 14, has reached Kutubdia anchorage in Cox's Bazar.

Mohammad Abdur Rashid, the captain of the ship in an audio message, told The Daily Star the ship anchored at Kutubdia anchorage safely at 6:00pm.

The ship entered the Bangladesh territorial waters this morning.

All the 23 Bangladeshi sailors and crewmembers would be brought to Chattogram by a lighter ship tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon, said Meherul Karim, CEO of the ship's owning firm SR Shipping.

After handing over the charge, the returning 23 sailors and crewmen would be brought to KSRM lighter jetty at Sadarghat in the port city tomorrow afternoon, he added.

The ship came under the attack of Somali pirates on March 12, when it was carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 early hours after reportedly receiving ransom.

Getting released, the ship went to the UAE port of Al Hamriyah on April 22, unloaded the cargo and went to another UAE port Mina Saqr to load import cargo for Bangladesh.

After loading 56,000 tonnes of limestone, the ship left Mina Saqr on April 30 and went to a nearby port to refuel before heading for Chattogram.