MV Abdullah: Pirates in touch with vessel owners

Formal negotiations yet to start

The pirates who hijacked MV Abdullah, a Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel, remain in contact with the ship's owners through an intermediary, and while formal talks haven't begun, there's growing optimism that negotiations for the crew's release will start soon, according to sources.

Experts say that since the pirates have established contact, there is the possibility of regular communication now.

The pirates, believed to be Somalian, made their first contact through a third party on March 20, eight days after hijacking MV Abdullah on March 12.

Preferring anonymity, a senior official of KSRM Group, which owns the ship, confirmed that the pirates are in contact with them.

He, however, declined to provide any additional information at this time to ensure a smooth rescue process.

Earlier, an official said KSRM only wanted the safe return of the crew members.

Sources have said that primary talks are reportedly taking place informally.

According to a senior master mariner who spoke with this paper, it might take some time for the negotiators to gain trust in one another.

He said that once the parties were confident, important discussions about ransom and hostage release would begin.

The vessel is now anchored around one and a half nautical miles off the Somalian coast.

European Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) on Friday claimed to engage warships in the vicinity to monitor the hijacked ship.

Captain Anam Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association, believes that since the pirates have established communication, the first discussions about freeing the crew of the hijacked ship have started.

Meanwhile, the pirates allowed some of the hostage crew members to speak to their family members through a satellite phone on Friday.

Confirming the matter, the mother of a hostage crew member told this correspondent that her son was under mental stress.

"The crew is facing a shortage of drinking water on the ship, and the pirates have instructed them to ration water," she said, quoting her son.

The brother of another crew member was also informed about the shortage of water on the ship.

He said his brother has allergies and his condition is worsening since he has to stay in a single room with 23 crew members, mostly confined with limited access to water.

His brother also informed him about the presence of a navy ship, maintaining a distance from the MV Abdullah.

An official of the KSRM Group said he was not aware of the water shortage on the ship.

He, however, said if there was a shortage of water, it would be possible to address the issue as the pirates were in contact.

On March 12, the pirates attacked MV Abdullah around 1:30pm (Bangladesh time) when the vessel was around 500 nautical miles off the Somali coast, sailing from Maputo in Mozambique to Al Hamriyah in the UAE.