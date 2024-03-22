MV Abdullah: Negotiation with pirates yet to begin

Says ship-owning company

Negotiations with the pirates who hijacked Bangladeshi bulk carrier MV Abdullah were yet to start, said the ship's owning firm.

It said there was no communication with the pirates yesterday. The 23 crew members are still hostages at the hands of the pirates.

Officials of the ship's owning company Kabir Group of Industries, popularly known as KSRM Group, had said that contact with the pirates was established through a third party on Wednesday.

Sources said the firm's officials yesterday waited for words from the pirates.

Experts opined that since the pirates already made contact, they would initiate talks soon.

Captain Anam Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association, said since the initial communication has been established, it has improved the scope for negotiations.

On March 12, the pirates attacked MV Abdullah around 1:30pm (Bangladesh time) when the vessel was around 500 nautical miles off the Somali coast, sailing from Maputo in Mozambique to Al Hamriyah in the UAE.

After reaching near the Somali coast on March 14, the pirates changed the ship's location twice and anchored the ship around four nautical miles off Somalia's Gadabjiran coast.

In December 2010, KSRM's MV Jahan Moni was hijacked by pirates in the Arabian Sea. Twenty-five crew members and the wife of the chief officer were rescued nearly 100 days after they were taken hostage.