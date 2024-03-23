MV Abdullah: EU naval force keeping watch on hijacked ship

The European Union Naval Force Operation Atalanta in the Western Indian Ocean has engaged warships in Somalian piracy-prone region and kept watching the hijacked Bangladeshi ship.

In an X post, formerly known as Twitter, at 12:18am (Bangladesh time) yesterday, EUNAVFOR Atlanta also uploaded three images and a video showing monitoring the ship from distance.

One of the images shows that a helicopter hovers around the hijacked Bangladesh-flagged vessel MV Abdullah, which is now anchored close to the Godobjiraan coast of Somalia.

In the post, EUNAVFOR Atlanta said, "Since November 2023, multiple incidents related to piracy have taken place in the area of operations. Three merchant vessels have been assaulted; one is still under pirate control: MV Abdullah."

The captions of the images and video stated that Atlanta warships have been engaged in the area.

At least two sources who follow the incident of ship hijack told The Daily Star that they got information of presence of navy ships in the vicinity of the hijacked ship location.

The ship's owning firm, however, said they did not have any such information.

The company also reiterated its previous stance against any navy intervention or forceful operation to rescue the ship and 23 crew members.

An official of the KSRM Group, which owns the ship, said they only want the safe return of their crew members.

The official said they do not agree with any step that would endanger the lives of the crew members, adding that the government also did not give permission of forceful intervention when different navies attempted to go for operation to rescue the ship a few days back.

Shakawat Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association, said even if European Union Navy engages warships, it won't take any action until the government and the ship owner allow it.

A former mariner said since the pirates already contacted the ship owning firm through a third party, it seems they want to start negotiations.

He added that any forceful interference at this stage would not be wise.

On March 12, the pirates attacked MV Abdullah around 1:30pm (Bangladesh time) when the vessel was around 500 nautical miles off the Somali coast, sailing from Maputo in Mozambique to the UAE's Al Hamriyah.