MV Abdullah berths at UAE port

The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah which was released by the Somali pirates on April 14 berthed at a jetty of the UAE port of Al Hamriyah, at 10:00pm (Bangladesh time) today.

The ship berthed along a jetty of the port around 8:00pm local time, said Meherul Karim, CEO of the ship's owning firm SR Shipping Limited, a subsidiary of KSRM Group.

Starting its journey with 55,000 tonnes of coal from Maputo in Mozambique on March 4 for Al Hamriyah in the UAE, the ship was captured at gunpoint by Somali pirates on March 12 around 1:30pm (Bangladesh time) in the Indian Ocean, some 600 nautical miles off the Somali coast.

KSRM Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Shahriar Jahan Rahat and SR Shipping CEO Meherul Karim accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Md Abu Zafar were at the jetty to receive the sailors and crewmen.

Photo: Screengrab

Yesterday afternoon, the ship reached and anchored at the outer anchorage of the Al Hamriyah port after travelling 1450 nautical miles from the Somali coast, where it was kept in captivity. It was released after allegedly paying a huge amount of ransom, international media reported. However, KSRM, the ship's owning company, kept mum about the ransom claim citing confidentiality of the agreement with the pirates.

According to SR Shipping Limited, the ship is expected to sail directly to Chattogram after unloading the cargo there.

All but 2 of the 23 sailors and crew have opted to come back home on the ship, said sources.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, said the ship's second officer Mojaherul Islam Chowdhury and general steward Mohammad Noor Uddin expressed their interest in getting off the ship at the UAE port and coming back home by air.

KSRM DMD Rahat said it would take around a month for the ship to arrive in Chattogram.