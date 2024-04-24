MV Abdullah: All 23 crew to come back by same ship

Unloading of cargo from the Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah at the UAE port of Al Hamriyah started early yesterday (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, all the 23 crewmen have decided to come back home on the same ship, said officials of the ship's owning firm SR Shipping Ltd, a subsidiary of KSRM Group.

Earlier, two out of 23 crew members wanted to sign off from the ship at the UAE port and return home by air.

The vessel that was released by Somali pirates on April 14 berthed at a jetty of the UAE port on Monday night.

MV Abdullah came under attack by the pirates on March 12 while it was sailing from Maputo of Mozambique to the UAE port while carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal.

SR Shipping Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Meherul Karim in a voice message sent from UAE said unloading of coal from the ship started at 12:00am on Tuesday, two hours after the ship berthed at the jetty.