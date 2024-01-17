Murshedy’s Gulshan house: Submit probe report by Feb 8, HC asks ACC

The High Court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to submit a report on Awami League lawmaker and former national footballer Abdus Salam Murshedy's Gulshan house by January 23.

The ACC was asked to submit the updates of the probe including the documents found by inquiry officials through an affidavit to the HC bench.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the order during the hearing of a writ petition.

The petition was filed in 2022 by Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, an independent lawmaker now, seeking necessary directives to this effect.

Earlier, on August 23 last year, the HC bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder had blasted the ACC for making delays in submitting the probe report on the issue.

"Seeking time again and again for producing a report despite this court's order is unfortunate and tantamount to contempt of court," the bench had said.

Today, ACC's lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC that the officials concerned have submitted the inquiry report before the ACC for its approval.

The report will be submitted before the HC after ACC approves through analysing and examining it, he told the court.

"But I think the Anti-Corruption Commission is silent about Abdus Salam Murshedy," Barrister Suman told reporters at the SC premises after the HC passed its order today.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told reporters that the ACC does not bow down to anyone.

"A former prime minister, a former chief justice, and some former ministers have been sentenced to imprisonment because of the Anti-Corruption Commission's efforts," he added.

ACC will submit the probe report abiding the court, not to please his (Barrister Suman) wishes, he added.