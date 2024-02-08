Murshedy’s Gulshan house: ACC probe finds forgery, abuse of power

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in a probe has found that fraudulence, forgery, and abuse of powers took place over allocation of the Gulshan house and plot of Awami League lawmaker and former national footballer Abdus Salam Murshedy.

Eleven people including former chairmen of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Humayun Khadem and M Azizul Haque were involved with those activities, according to the ACC's inquiry report which was submitted before the High Court today in compliance with its earlier order.

Mir Mohammad Hasan and Mir Md Nurul Afsar from Sawdagar Para of Cox's Bazar's Ramu Upazila did mutation and demarcation of the plot and house in their own names. They did it by using fake documents and declaration of heba by cheating with the state in connivance with some officials of housing and public workers ministry in 1996. They then sold the plot and house to Abdus Salam Murshedy and his wife Iffat Haque. These are punishable offence under the Penal Code, the report said.

The other seven persons, whose names have been included in the probe report, are—Rajuk's former assistant secretary Abdus Sobhan, former assistant director Shah Md Sadrul Alam, its former caretaker Md Habib Ullah, its former deputy director Md Azharul Islam, former director Abdur Rahman Bhuiyan, former member Lt Col (Retd) M Nurul Haque, and former branch assistant of the ministry Md Mahbubul Haque.

Today, the ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan placed the probe report before the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain during the hearing of a writ petition.

Advocate Khusrhid Alam Khan told the court that the ACC has filed a criminal case against the 11 people under the Penal Code and Section 5 (2) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 1947 following the inquiry report.

ACC will now investigate into the case and take next course of action.

The HC bench asked the ACC counsel to submit the probe report along with the relevant documents before it through an affidavit by February 13.

The writ petition was filed in 2022 by Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, an independent lawmaker now, seeking necessary directives to this effect.

Senior lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Murshedy during hearing today.