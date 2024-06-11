Murder witness stabbed to death

Police yesterday recovered the body of a man, who was a witness in a murder case, in Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila.

Ahmedul Kabir, 37, of Chakradha union was found dead in the field of Baroigaon Government Primary School in the morning.

Md Farid Uddin, officer-in-charge of Shibpur Police Station, said Ahmedul was a witness of a case filed over the murder of two people -- Jalal Mia, 35, and his brother Khurshed Alam, 30, in 2014.

Kabir's brother, Lelin Mia, said his death is likely linked to his testimony in the case. "A few men came to our house on Sunday at 11:55pm. They wanted to talk to Kabir so he went out with them. Later in the morning, we found his body near the school."

Multiple stab wounds were found on the victim's body, said Mohammad Mahmudul Kabir Bashar, residential medical officer at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder, said OC Farid Uddin said.