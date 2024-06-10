Murder witness found dead in Narsingdi

Police recovered the body of a man, who was a witness in a murder case, in Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila this morning.

Ahmedul Kabir, 37, of Chakradha union was found dead in the field of Baroigaon Government Primary School of the upazila, our Narsingdi correspondent reports.

Md Farid Uddin, officer-in-charge of Shibpur Police Station, said Ahmedul was a witness of a case filed over murder of two persons -- Jalal Mia, 35, and his brother Khurshed Alam, 30, in 2014.

His death might be linked to his potential testimony in court, said Lelin Mia, Ahmedul's brother.

Lelin also said, "A few men came to our house around 11:55pm last night to talk with him. He went outside with them, and we found his body near the school this morning. I'm sure this is related to the past enmity about the previous murders."

Multiple stab wounds were found on the victim's body, said Mohammad Mahmudul Kabir Bashar, residential medical officer at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder, said OC Farid Uddin said.