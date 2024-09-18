Murder of teacher: Key suspect arrested in Bagerhat

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested the prime suspect in the murder of retired schoolteacher Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee in Bagerhat's Sadar upazila on August 5.

The suspect, Mohammad Joni Sheikh, 20, was arrested from the Lakpur area of the district's Fakirhat upazila on Monday, said a press release issued by Rab-6 in Khulna yesterday.

Joni Sheikh, a resident of Choto Paikpara in Bagerhat Sadar upazila, was handed over to Bagerhat Model Police Station yesterday, reports our Bagerhat correspondent quoting the release.

According to police and locals, the assailants stormed the house of Mrinal in Choto Paikpara early hours of August 5 and brutally hacked him to death.

His wife Shefali Chatterjee, 60, and daughter Jhuma Rani Chatterjee, 35, were also severely beaten during the attack.

The assailants also ransacked the house and looted valuables before fleeing the scene.

The injured wife and daughter were rushed to the 250-bed district hospital for treatment.

Upon their recovery, on August 18, a case was filed with Bagerhat Model Police Station accusing nine named people and 15-20 unidentified persons for the murder and robbery.