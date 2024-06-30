Murder suspected as child body found on Tejgaon pavement

Police today recovered a body of a six-year-old girl from a roadside pavement in the Tejgaon industrial area in the capital.

They suspect that the body was dumped there after murder.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Tanzim Yasmin of Tejgaon Industrial Police Station said they recovered the body around 8:30am from Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani area and sent to Dhaka Medical College Morgue for autopsy.

The SI said the body might have been left there between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage, she said.

The police officer suspected that child might have been poisoned as there was no visible injury marks on the body.

We suspect that the child was poisoned as foam was coming out of her nose and mouth, she added.

The child was wearing a half-pant and a frock, with henna applied to her feet.