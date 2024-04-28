Murder suspect uncuffs himself, flees from court

A suspect in a murder case fled from the premises of a Shariatpur court, where he was supposed to make his confession before a judge.

The incident took place around 5:00pm yesterday at the Shariatpur District Judicial Magistrate's Court-1 premises, confirmed Superintendent of Police Mahbubul Alam.

Babu Fakir, 25, son of Chan Mia of Sadar upazila, was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Md Ali Matbar of Naria upazila.

The police were still looking for Babu till this report was filed at 9:00pm last night.

The SP said a case would be filed against him for fleeing police custody.

The official added that if any of the policemen on duty were found guilty of negligence, they would also face departmental action.

Wishing anonymity, a senior official of Shariatpur district police told this newspaper that Babu and the victim's wife, Munni Begum, who was also detained as a suspect in the murder case, were produced before a judge to give their confession under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Around 5:00pm when Munni was giving her confession, Babu, with his hands cuffed, was waiting outside the courtroom.

At one point, Babu told the accompanying policemen that he needed to go to the toilet. After returning from the toilet, Babu somehow managed to uncuff himself and flee the accompanying policemen.

Meanwhile, Munni confessed in court that she drugged her husband and handed him over to her lover Mamun, the official further said.

Police recovered Ali Matbar's body from a pond on Thursday and detained Babu and Munni on suspicion the next day.

Later that night, they were shown arrested in a murder case filed by Matbar's brother Karamat Ali at Shariatpur Sadar Police Station against unnamed people.