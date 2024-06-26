Murder at Rooppur plant: Belarus worker gets life term

A Pabna court today sentenced a Belarus national to life term imprisonment and acquitted two others in a case filed over the killing of a citizen of Kazakhstan.

Senior District and Session Judge Mohammad Waliul Islam pronounced the verdict in a crowded courtroom this afternoon, our Pabna correspondent reports.

The convict Matsveyeu Uladmir, an employee of a Russian company Rosem, worked in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the case statement, Kazakh citizen Shvets Vladimir, an employee of another Russian company Nikmit, worked at the power plant.

He used to living at a flat in Green City residential area of Ishwardi, Pabna along with Belarus workers.

He was found dead in his flat on March 26 in 2022.

A case was filed with Ishwardi Police Station accusing three Belarus workers including Matsveyeu Uladmir.

According to the case statement, the accused murdered Shvets over previous enmity.

Public Prosecutor of Pabna Court Abdus Samad Ratan said that Matsveyeu was found guilty, so the court sentenced him to life term in prison. The court also fined him Tk 25,000, in default of which he has to serve three months more, he added.

Two other accused Urbanavichus Vatali and Fedarovich Henadz were acquitted from the charges as their involvement with the murder was not proven, he added.