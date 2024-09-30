Murder of JCD leader: Ex-MP Monsur placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court today put former lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Monsur Ahmed on a five-day remand in a case filed over the murder of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in the capital's Paltan area on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ragib Noor passed the order after Investigation Officer Tonmoy Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him with a 10-day remand prayer.

Earlier, Monsur Ahmed was shown arrested in the case. In the morning, he was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he returned home from abroad.

The arrest came even though his name was not included in the first information report (FIR) of the case, reports our court correspondent.

In the remand prayer, SI Tonmoy said Monsur was directly involved with the killing. So he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the killing.

Claiming himself innocent, Monsur told the court that he went abroad in May. He was implicated in the case just to harass him. So he appealed to the court to cancel the remand prayer and grant bail.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former member of JCD central committee, filed the murder case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people including Awami League's top leaders, several police officials and 12,000 unnamed people.

Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah has been arrested in the same case.