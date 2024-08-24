Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 08:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 09:11 PM

Murder cases: Salman, Anisul, Dipu Moni placed on fresh remand

Photo: Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq and Dipu Moni

A Dhaka court today placed Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former law minister Anisul Huq, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former chief whip ASM Feroz and former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan on different terms of remand for interrogation in four murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the orders in the cases, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Salman, Anisul and Ziaul were placed on a fresh 10-day remand in two murder cases filed with New Market and Lalbagh police stations.

Dipu Moni was placed on a four-day remand in a case filed with Badda Police Station and Feroz was placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed Bhatara Police Station.

 

 

