Murder cases: Hasina’s adviser Naser, former secretary Mesbah remanded

Separate Dhaka courts today placed three individuals, including an adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on different terms of remand in connection with separate murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain placed Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the former principal secretary and adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a four-day remand in a case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 10, 2022.

The magistrate also placed Mesbah Uddin, a former secretary to the youth and sports ministry, on a three-day remand in a case filed over the killing of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in Paltan on October 28 last year.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former member of JCD central committee, filed the murder case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most AL top leaders and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons.

Besides, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah put Nasik Adnan Zaman, a coordinator of Bashundhara Group, on a two-day remand in the case filed over the death of Bahadur Hossain Monir, 17, in the Gulshan area during quota reform protests on July 19.

On September 30, Abu Zafor, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Gulshan Police Station.