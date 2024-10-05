Murder Cases: Ex-food minister, Awami League leaders remanded

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the death of a university student, Ramij Uddin Ahmed Roop, in Dhaka's Tejgaon area during the protests on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuddin Hossain passed the order.

A team of detectives arrested Sadhan from Bashundhara Residential area on Thursday night.

On September 7, AKM Rakibul Ahmed, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Tejgaon Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 222 others.

Yesterday, magistrate Saifuddin also placed Enamul Haque Abul, president of Paltan thana unit of Awami League, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the killing of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in Paltan on October 28 last year.

Abul was also a former councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation.

In addition, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza placed Krishak League central committee president Samir Chandra on a three-day remand in a case filed with Badda Police Station over the death of one Dulal Sarder in Badda area on July 18. He was arrested early yesterday.

On September 29, Shoriful Islam filed the murder case against Hasina and 44 others.