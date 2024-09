Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested former Dhaka ward commissioner Salimullah Salu from Mohammadpur area of the capital tonight, according to a text message sent by Rab.

Salimullah is a named accused in a case filed over gunning down Md Sujan in Mohammadpur's Basila area during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

He was commissioner of Ward No. 29 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).