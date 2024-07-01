Murder case: UZ chairman in Jamalpur sent to jail denying bail

A Jamalpur court today sent Raihan Rahmatullah Rimu, chairman of Madarganj upazila parishad to jail in a case filed for killing a fertiliser trader in Jamalpur.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Masud Parvez passed the order around 3:30pm, our local correspondent reports.

On April 25, 2020, fertiliser trader Nowsher Ali was injured in an attack by some miscreants in Balijuri market of Madarganj upazila. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital. Chairman Raihan's name came up during an investigation of the murder case, according to the prosecution.

However, he later secured bail from the High Court.

As his bail period came to an end, he submitted another bail petition to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court today. The judge of the court did not grant bail and directed to send him to jail.