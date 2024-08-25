Murder case: Tuku, Palak placed on seven-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed six people, including former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and ex-state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, on a seven-day remand each in a case filed over the death of an 11-grader in the capital's Lalbagh area during the quota reform protests on July 18.

The other accused are former deputy sports minister Arif Khan Joy, Tanvir Hasan Shaikat, Dhaka University Chhatra League general secretary, Awami League organising secretary Ahmad Hossain and former Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam passed the order after Md Akkas Mia, a sub-inspector of Lalbagh Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them with a 10-day prayer for each of them.

In the remand prayer, the IO said involvement of the accused with the killing of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, the slain student, was found true primarily. They need to be remanded to find out others responsible for committing such offences.

While the defence submitted separate petitions, seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that they were implicated in the case just to harass them.

Earlier in the day, Tuku, Palak and Shaikat were produced before another court on completion of their 10-day remand in the case filed with Paltan Police Station over the death of rickshaw-puller Kamal Mia in the city's Paltan area on July 19.

Arif Khan Joy was produced before another Dhaka court on the expiry of his five-day remand in the case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on July 19.

And Ahmad Hossain and Sohail were produced before another Dhaka court on completion of their four-day remand in a case filed over the killing of a shop owner, Nabin Talukder, in Dhaka's Paltan on July 19.

On August 19, the victim's father, filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman and 49 with Lalbagh Police Station.

The case document mentioned that Khalid Saifullah, a student of the Ideal School and College, participated in the anti-discrimination movement like other students.

On 18 July, law enforcement officers indiscriminately fired at the students with direct support from the accused, resulting in Khalid being fatally shot.

On 20 July, his body was identified in the hospital.

The plaintiff alleged that the officer-in-charge of the police station had been evasive about the case from the beginning, causing agitation among the students.

Kamrul Hasan said that the case was later accepted in the presence of the senior army officials around 2am on August 19.