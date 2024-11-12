Murder case: Three sentenced to death in Lalmonirhat

A Lalmonirhat court today sentenced three men to death in a case filed over the murder of 35-year-old man over an extortion dispute in Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha upazila in July 2020.

In addition, each convict received an additional seven-year sentence under Section 201 of the Penal Code for concealing the crime, along with an additional one-year sentence if they fail to pay a fine of Tk 20,000.

The convicted men are Shamim Hossain, 37, Nur Hai, 40,and Kabir Hossain, 28, all from the same village, Ramaniganj, in Hatibandha upazila.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Adib Ali of the Lalmonirhat District and Sessions Judge Court.

Six other defendants in the case were acquitted.

All but Nur Hai were present in court during the sentencing.

According to the case details and court sources, Shamim called Ekramul out of his home in Ramniganj village on July 10, 2020, to settle a extortion-related conflict of auto-rickshaw drivers in the Doani Mor area of Barakhata union, Hatibandha.

Ekramul went missing that day, and a week later, his body was found buried in a paddy field near the Saniajan river.

Ekramul's wife, Monira Yasmin, filed a murder case with the Hatibandha Police Station, naming Shamim, Nur Hai, and Sabuj, along with 5–6 unidentified individuals.

The police filed a chargesheet against nine people in April 2021 after an investigation.

Following extensive court proceedings, Shamim, Nur Hai, and Kabir received the death sentence, while six others, including Sabuj, were acquitted.

Public Prosecutor Akmal Hossain stated that the verdict reflects fair justice, and the plaintiff expressed satisfaction with the outcome.