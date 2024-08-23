Murder case: Rashed Khan Menon placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party and key leader of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in the city's New Market area during the quota protests on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after police produced him before court seeking a 10-day remand, Md Liakat Ali, a sub-inspector working in the court, told The Daily Star.

The defence also sought bail along with cancellation of the remand appeal.

Menon, a former MP who had also served in ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's cabinet, was arrested in Gulshan yesterday.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, brother-in-law of the victim, filed the case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Menon and 128 others.

Recently, Menon has also been made Hasina's co-accused in a number of cases over the deaths in clashes between protesters and law enforcers during the student-led movement.

During the past Awami League government, Menon had first served as the civil aviation and tourism minister, and later as the social welfare minister. He was elected MP from Barishal-2 in the last national polls held on January 7.

The chief of the leftist Workers Party had also served as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education.