Murder case: Inu placed on 5-day remand

He was earlier on a seven-day remand in another case

A Dhaka court today placed Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and former information minister, on a five-day remand in a case filed for murder of truck driver Md Sujan during quota reform protests on July 20.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman passed the order after investigation officer Sabuj Rahman, an inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, produced him before the court seeking a 10-day remand, said a sub-inspector at the court.

The victim's brother Rafiqul Islam filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 78 others with Mohammadpur Police Station on August 22.

On August 27, Inu was placed on a seven-day remand in another case filed over death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in the capital's New Market area on July 19.

Inu was arrested from the home of a relative in Uttara on August 26.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, brother-in-law of Abdul Wadud, filed the case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, and 129 others.

Inu has been accused in several other cases after Hasina resigned and fled in the face of a mass uprising on August 5. He is also among those facing charges of crimes against humanity along with Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal. He was a key partner of the Awami League-led 14-party coalition that was in power from January 6, 2009, to August 5, 2024. He was information minister from September 2012 till the first week of January 2019.