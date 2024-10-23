Murder case filed against former minister Asaduzzaman Noor

A murder case has been filed against former Cultural Affairs Minister and ex-MP from Nilphamari, Asaduzzaman Noor, along with 202 others, in connection with a 2014 incident.

The case was lodged yesterday by Liton Rahman, son of the late Siddiq Ali of Akashkuri village in Laxmichap union under Nilphamari's Sadar upazila.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Jahangir Alam of District Amli Court-1 directed the Sadar Police Station to register a First Information Report (FIR).

Among the accused are Nilphamari District Awami League President Dewan Kamal Ahmed, General Secretary Momtazul Haque, Vice President Hafizur Rashid Manju, Sadar Upazila Awami League President Abuzar Rahman, Municipal Awami League President Mosfikul Islam Rintu, General Secretary Arif Hossain Mun, former Upazila Chairman Shahid Mahmud, Awami League leader Abul Kashem Shah, District Chhatra League President Monirul Hasan Shah Apel, and General Secretary Masud Sarkar.

According to case statement, on December 12, 2014, around 1,000 Awami League men set fire to and looted Kachari Bazar in Laxmichap. Two days later, on December 14, the accused reportedly returned to the market, brandishing sharp weapons and threatening anti-government supporters.

On their way back, the group attacked and vandalised the home of BNP leader Golam Rabbani. Awami League supporters also assaulted members of rival political groups at Ramganj Bazar, the statement said.

During the attack, Liton Rahman's father, Siddiq Ali, was seriously injured after being hit on the head. As locals rushed to his aid, Asaduzzaman Noor allegedly ran over him with his car, killing him on the spot, the case statement said.

Plaintiff's lawyer, Mamunur Rashid Patwary, confirmed the filing of the case, adding that the court ordered the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station to record the FIR.

Meanwhile, OC Sayed of Sadar Police Station said that they had not yet received any court documents as of today. Once the documents are received, the case will be officially recorded, he added.

This is the fourth case filed against Asaduzzaman Noor in Nilphamari since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, two of which are murder cases. Noor is currently in prison following his arrest in connection with these cases.