Murder case filed against ex-speaker Shirin

Tipu Munshi also sued

Former Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, former Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and 15 others were sued yesterday in a case filed over the murder of a goldsmith in Rangpur during a mass protest on July 19.

The accused also include former lawmaker from the women's reserved seat for Rangpur Nachima Zaman Bobby, former Rangpur-2 MP Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury, Divisional Commissioner Zakir Hossain, former DIG of Rangpur Range Abdul Baten, former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Mohammad Moniruzzaman, former deputy commissioner Mohammad Mobassher Hasan, and former superintendent of police of Rangpur Mohammad Shahjahan.

Dilruba Akter, wife of victim Muslim Uddin Milon, filed a complaint with the court of Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrate Raju Ahmed Babu, today, said lawyers Palash Kanti Nag and Mofazzal Hossain Bakul.

The magistrate asked Rangpur Kotwali Police Station to record the complaint as a case.

Besides, many unnamed people were accused in the case.

According to the case statement, on July 19, a clash broke out between students and Awami League leaders and activists during a quota protest in the City Bazaar area. The incident escalated when police opened fire indiscriminately under the orders of the accused.

Milon was hit by a bullet at that time and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Under pressure from the accused, the body was hurriedly buried without any autopsy, the plaintiff alleged in the case statement.