Murder case filed against ex-AL MP Fazle Karim, 56 others in Ctg

A case has been filed against former Raozan lawmaker Fazle Karim and 56 others, including a sub-inspector of police, for their involvement in the 2017 murder of Nurul Alam Nuru, a central leader of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), in Chattogram.

Sumi Akhter, wife of the victim, filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station last night. Officer-in-Charge Wali Uddin Akbar confirmed the registration of the murder case.

Sub-Inspector Jabed, the then in-charge of Noapara police outpost, is among the accused whose names were mentioned in the case.

Additionally, 30 to 40 unnamed individuals were also sued in the case.

The incident dates back to March 29, 2017, when Nuru, 40, was allegedly picked up by a group of 10 individuals -- five in police uniform and five in plainclothes -- from his rented home in the Chandanpura area of Chattogram city, according to police.

Nuru was later found dead on the banks of Karnaphuli river in Raozan upazila the following day. His body bore signs of severe torture, with his hands tied with rope and two gunshot wounds to his head.

At the time, family members and local BNP leaders reported that Nuru had been forcibly taken by law enforcement officers. The case statement filed by Sumi Akhter claims that her husband was tortured and murdered in a premeditated manner under the orders of Fazle Karim.