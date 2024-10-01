Murder Case: Ex-MP Sultan Monsur held, put on remand

A Dhaka court yesterday put former lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Monsur Ahmed on a five-day remand in a case filed over the murder of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia in the capital's Paltan area on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ragib Noor passed the order after Investigation Officer Tonmoy Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him with a 10-day remand prayer.

Earlier, Monsur was shown arrested in the case after he was detained at Dhaka airport yesterday morning as he returned home from abroad.

The arrest came even though his name was not included in the first information report of the case.

In the remand prayer, SI Tonmoy said Monsur was directly involved with the killing.

Monsur told the court that he went abroad in May this year. He was implicated in the case just for harassing him. So, he appealed to the court to cancel the remand prayer and grant him bail.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former member of JCD central committee, filed the murder case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including Awami League's top leaders, several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed people.

Monsur was once a vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu).

He was elected as lawmaker in 1996 from Awami League. During political change over in 2007-08, differences surfaced between him and his party as he sought reform in the party.

In the 2018 general election, he contested from Moulvibazar-2 as a candidate of the BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front and won the seat.