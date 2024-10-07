Murder case: Ex-home secretary Aminul, former NBR chairman Nazibur remanded

A Dhaka court today placed Aminul Islam Khan, a former senior secretary of the home ministry, and former NBR Chairman Md Nazibur Rahman, on three-day remands each in a case filed over the killing of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in the capital's Paltan area on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after Investigation Officer Tonmoy Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced them before him with a 10-day remand prayer.

Before that, both were shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard, even though their names were not included in the first information report (FIR).

In the remand prayer, the IO said both the accused were directly involved in the killing and they instigated activists of Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and their front organisations to attack the BNP and to foil their rallies. So, they need to be remanded to find out the whereabouts of the other accused.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail and cancellation of their remand prayers on grounds that their clients were implicated in the case just to harass them.

On September 14 this year, the victim's father, Md Yunus Mia, filed a murder case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most AL top leaders and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons.

Detectives arrested Aminul in Dhaka's Banani yesterday afternoon.

Aminul joined as the senior secretary of the home ministry on October 30, 2022. He retired on March 31 last year.

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Nazibur, also the former principal secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, from Ramna area early today.