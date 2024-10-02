Murder case: Ex-AL MP Salam Murshedy placed on two-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former Awami League lawmaker from Khulna-4 constituency Abdus Salam Murshedy on a two-day remand in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel in the capital's Adabor during the mass protest .

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Rezaul Karim, an inspector of the Detective Branch of Police, produced him before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

Murshedy has been shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

In the forwarding report, the IO said Murshedy knew about the violence and the killing. So, he needs to be remanded to find out the whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on the grounds that their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence's plea and placed him on remand.

Rab arrested Salam Murshedy, also the senior vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation, from Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area last night.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital two days later, the statement said.

Earlier, former public administration minister Farhad Hossain was placed on a five-day remand for interrogation in the same case.