Murder case: Ex-AL MP Abdul Latif remanded

A Chattogram court today placed former Awami League lawmaker M Abdul Latif on a three-day remand in connection with a murder case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam passed the order after police produced Latif, former MP of Chattogram-11, with a five-day remand prayer.

Public prosecutor Mafizul Haque Bhuiyan said one Mohammad Alam was shot dead on August 5 while returning home from a mosque during the mass uprising in Mansurabad.

Alam's brother later filed the case with Double Mooring Police Station.

The case also names former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, former foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, and Jatiya Party senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, along with 525 others, in the killing of the 35-year-old Alam.