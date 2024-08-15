Murder case against Hasina: Court seeks probe report by Sept 15

A Dhaka court today asked police to submit by September 15 the probe report of the case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in police firing in the capital's Mohammadpur area during the quota protests on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi set the date after the case was placed before his court for next course of actions.

The other accused are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former DB (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

On August 13, SM Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident of Mohammadpur, filed the murder case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.

This was the first case lodged against Hasina after she resigned and went to India amid an uprising on August 5.

In the case, several unnamed top police officials and other government officials have also been accused, Mamun Mia, a lawyer for the complainant, told The Daily Star earlier.

In his complaint, Shatil mentioned that Saeed was killed around 4:00pm on July 19 when police were firing indiscriminately on the protesters, following the accused's directives.

Asaduzzaman ordered police to open fire on the demonstrators, read the complaint.

The victim's family members, who are very poor, live in Boda upazila of Panchagarh. They do not have the ability to file the case, he mentioned in the complaint.

Yesterday, another complaint was filed with the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal yesterday accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and eight others of committing crimes against humanity and genocide between July 15 and August 5.

Two more cases, including a murder case, were also filed yesterday against Sheikh Hasina and several others with two separate Dhaka courts.