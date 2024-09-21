Murder case: Addl DIG Mashiur remanded

Crime & Justice
A Dhaka court yesterday placed Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mashiur Rahman on a seven-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in Dhaka's New Market area on July 19 during the quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Mashiur, former deputy commissioner of DMP's Lalbagh division (DB), was arrested from the Dhaka Airport area on Thursday.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, a brother-in-law of Wadud, filed the murder case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 129 others.

