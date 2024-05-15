Murder case accused stabbed to death in Bogura

An accused in a murder case was stabbed to death by his friend in Bogura's Sadar upazila this evening.

Ali Hasan, 30, died while receiving treatment at the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMC) around 5:00pm, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Police are looking for Hasan's friend Sabuj Saudagar, who is allegedly involved in this incident.

Swapan Mia, sub-inspector of Bogura Sadar Police Station, said they know from primary investigation that Sabuj stabbed Hasan in the afternoon at his house in the Sahardighi area of Sadar upazila over a previous feud.

Sabuj then brought Hasan to the hospital and went into hiding, he said.

According to police, Sabuj and Hasan are friends.

Police said Hasan is accused in the murder case of one Mominul Islam Rocky, joint convener of Fapor Union unit Awami League.

Quoting locals, Mehdi Hasan, chairman of the Fapor Union Parishad, said Hasan used to visit Sabuj's house regularly. Today Hasan came to Sabuj's house around 2:30pm. Later, Sabuj stabbed Hasan in his chest with a sharp weapon centring an ongoing feud over drug peddling.

The UP chairman said Sabuj runs a drug business from his house.

"Earlier, we informed police about the drug trade but no one took any action."

Contacted Sharafat Islam, additional superintendent of police (Sadar circle), said, "Initially it was known that Ali Hasan used to visit Sabuj's house regularly and they were close friends. There are several cases against them, including a murder case."

Drives are on to detain Sabuj and filing of a case is underway, said police.