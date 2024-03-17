Murder captured on CCTV in Mirpur: 2 arrested

Police today arrested two people over the killing of a man in Mirpur's Pallabi yesterday.

Meanwhile, eight of the accused, including the arrestees, were identified using CCTV footage in the area, Jashimuddin Mollah, deputy commissioner of Mirpur Division, told The Daily Star.

The deceased is Faisal, 25, a resident of Murapara Bihari Camp in Pallabi. He was a craftsman by profession and used to breed birds.

His friend Rashed was also injured in the attack. He is currently receiving treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The DC said the man was killed over a dispute with a female neighbour.

Faisal and his family used to live in E block of Murapara Bihari Camp in Mirpur Section 12. He was soon to be married to his girlfriend who lived next door.

That three days ago, Faisal along with his girlfriend was standing in front of the neighbour's house and singing songs.

The female neighbour assumed that Faisal was mocking her and a scuffle broke out between the two. Local residents stopped them.

Yesterday, around 5:30pm, they had an argument over the same issue and at that time, Faisal threw a stick at her. The two had a scuffle once again.

Police quoting relatives said Faisal went to an Iftar party with his friend Rashed at a community center in Mirpur-12 later that evening.

When they were returning home in an autorickshaw they were attacked by a group of men.

CCTV camera footage shows that the miscreants stopped the autorickshaw and started beating the two youths, the DC said.

Later, they were hacked with sharp weapons.

The incident took place in the Block C of Mirpur-12.

Faisal's father, Md Shahadat, filed a murder case with Pallabi Police Station tonight.

Talking to The Daily Star, he said, "My son is gone. He won't come back. I want justice."

Inspector (Investigation) Mokhselur Rahman of Pallabi Police Station said so far they have identified eight people of the 11 accused in the case.

Operation is underway to arrest the remaining accused, he said.