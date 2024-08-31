‘Murder attempt’: Bashundhara chairman, MD sued

A case has been filed against Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir on charges of attempted murder in Bogura during the student-led mass uprising.

The principal accused of the case is Abdul Kahar Akand, a former additional DIG of police who had investigated several high-profile cases such as the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case and the 2004 grenade attack case.

Akand had received the Awami League's nomination to contest in the last general election from Kishoreganj-2 but lost.

The other accused include the then MP Mohiddin Ahmed, Shibganj Upazila UNO, the local sub-registrar, a journalist of Ekattor Television and 150 unnamed individuals.

Samiul Alim, organising secretary of Shibganj Upazila unit of Jubo Dal, filed this case with the court of Bogura Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shukanta Saha yesterday.

Shibganj Police Station OC Abdur Rouf said they were yet to register the case. "We've heard about the case, but nobody has come to the police station to file it."

According to the case statement, the first eight accused ordered the others to attack a procession of students and protesters in Shibganj on August 5, the day the Awami League government was ousted in the face of the uprising.

The perpetrators used rods, bamboo sticks, crude bombs and firearms in a bid to kill the protesters, according to the charges.

Shahnewaj Bipul, one of the key accused and former vice chairman of Shibganj Upazila Council, opened fire at the protesters to kill Mushfiqur Rahman, who was wounded with 100-150 pellets in his chest, the case statement said.