Murder accused killed by 'teen-gang' in Jashore

A man was allegedly killed by members of a "teen gang" this morning in Shankarpur in Jashore's Jhikargacha upazila.

The victim, Akash, was 27 years old and had been accused in several cases, including a murder case.

The victim's father, Tota Mia, alleged that the gang members led by two local criminals, Sabbir and Tanveer, committed the murder.

Sabbir and Tanveer talked to Akash over the phone to lure him out of the home. Then 10-12 members of the gang, led by Sabbir and Tanveer, stabbed Akash to death, Tota Mia said.

The victim died of excessive bleeding before he could be taken to hospital and multiple marks of injury were found on his body including on his neck, said physician Saifur Rahman from Jashore General Hospital.

"We are trying to arrest the criminals. A murder case was filed with the local police station accusing Sabbir, Tanveer, and several unnamed criminals," said Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak from Kotwali Police Station.