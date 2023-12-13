Murder of 9th grader in Bashundhara: HC orders fair probe, trial

The High Court today directed the authorities concerned to ensure a fair investigation into a case filed for the murder of ninth grader Towhidul Islam in Dhaka.

The stabbed body of schoolboy Towhidul was recovered from an abandoned place at Bashundhara P Block in the capital on November 26.

The public prosecutor of the trial court concerned, the investigation officer of the case, and others involved in the probe have been ordered to monitor and take necessary steps to ensure the fair investigation and trial proceedings of the case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader passed the order on a suomoto (voluntary) move, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told The Daily Star.

The HC move came following a report under a headline "Chheler Khoto Bikkhoto Lash Pelen Maa-Baba (parents received stabbed body of son) published on Bangla daily the Prothom Alo yesterday (December 12).

Towhidul,19, a ninth grader at a school in Dumni area of Bhatara went missing on the night of November 24. He went out riding a motorcycle.

The family received a call from an unknown person on the same night saying that Towhidul was kidnapped and demanded Tk 30 lakh as ransom, his father Nabi Hossain said in the case filed with Bhatara Police Station.

A youth named Jewel Rana was arrested in connection with the murder incident, according to the Prothom Alo report.

Today, Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Nurul Huda Ansari and Rafique Ahmed placed the news report before the HC bench to deliver necessary directives.

The HC also issued a suomoto rule asking the respondents to explain in eight weeks why they should not be directed to take necessary steps and regularly monitor this murder case to ensure a fair investigation.

Secretaries concerned of the ministries of home and law, inspector general of police, deputy commissioners of police in Gulshan, public prosecutor, and IO have been made respondents to the rule.